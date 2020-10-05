Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-117

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-117 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 13, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $116.000 5.97 S+27 0.69700% 0.69039% $99.9979 A-2 $931.422 9.80 S+38 1.40600% 1.07657% $102.9908 A-M $128.743 9.91 S+43 1.13800% 1.13275% $99.9983 X1 $1,047.422 9.13 T+250 1.34452% 3.13999% $9.8543 XAM $128.743 9.66 T+240 1.53400% 3.07859% $12.1818 X3 $95.365 9.74 T+475 2.97200% 5.43444% $21.8371

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, NatAlliance Securities LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

The K-117 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K117 Mortgage Trust (K117 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K117 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-117 Certificates.