Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-117
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting
of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-117 Certificates), which are expected to settle on
or about October 13, 2020.
K-117 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$116.000
|5.97
|S+27
|0.69700%
|0.69039%
|$99.9979
|A-2
|$931.422
|9.80
|S+38
|1.40600%
|1.07657%
|$102.9908
|A-M
|$128.743
|9.91
|S+43
|1.13800%
|1.13275%
|$99.9983
|X1
|$1,047.422
|9.13
|T+250
|1.34452%
|3.13999%
|$9.8543
|XAM
|$128.743
|9.66
|T+240
|1.53400%
|3.07859%
|$12.1818
|X3
|$95.365
|9.74
|T+475
|2.97200%
|5.43444%
|$21.8371
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, NatAlliance Securities LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-117 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K117 Mortgage Trust (K117 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K117 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-117 Certificates.
