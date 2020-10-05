 

Next-gen Neobank Douugh Debuts on ASX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 21:00  |  32   |   |   

Next-gen neobank and AI-driven financial wellness app Douugh began trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:DOU) today, having raised $6m in Series A funding via an oversubscribed placement.

Douugh is an evolution of the ‘neobank’ concept, taking the original idea of banking disruption and pushing it past the capital-heavy models currently making headlines. Founder and CEO Andy Taylor said while neobanks had gone part way toward their stated goal, the model was fundamentally flawed.

“Most of the well-known neobanks are just rebuilding the same old banks in digital form - selling traditional products competing on price, reliant upon getting their customers into debt to turn a profit, while outsourcing their software development,” he said. “This is an incredibly capital-heavy approach and I’m not sure how ‘neo’ it is or whether it resonates with the Millennial and Gen Z target market. Our research shows that money management is the fundamental problem that needs solving in banking, and that calls for a new kind of business model.”

Douugh uses individual banking data to provide intimately tailored financial solutions that help people spend smarter, save more and build wealth. Douugh utilises the banking licenses of its partners, U.S-based Choice Bank and Australian Regional Australia Bank, to deliver core banking services via its software-as-a-service model.

“What this means is we can offer a government-insured bank account and debit card just like a first-generation neobank, without the high cost structure, clunky business model and risk profile of becoming a licensed bank,” Taylor said. “For our banking partners, they can deliver innovative products and services to a new customer segment, without having to do the very extensive R&D.”

Having forged a strategic global partnership with Mastercard, Douugh has been in beta with select U.S consumers since mid-2019 and is preparing for its full market launch. Taylor said the choice to list early was made to capitalise on the strong growth opportunity in the U.S before launching in Australia.

“We will use our IPO funds to scale up our U.S customer base and continue to invest heavily in R&D to improve our AI-driven platform,” Taylor said. “We are focused on helping people better manage their money, with our long-term goal to become a fully autonomous financial control centre for our customers, which will eventually see us expand into SME banking.”



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
More Games, More Talent, and More Control for Fans—Amazon Delivers the Future of Football with ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results