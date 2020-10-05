 

FTI Announces $600,000 Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 21:03  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI") announces that it intends to arrange a private placement for up to $600,000.

The proposed private placement would be a non-brokered offering of 2,000,000 units of the Issuer, (the “Units”), at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of one (1) year following the closing date of the private placement.

The proceeds will be used for costs related to sales and marketing of PPE supplies and the Rapid-Result Serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit, to evaluate other opportunities, to cover the company’s operating expenses and to reduce company debt. A further press release will be issued once the financing has been completed.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not approved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CONTACT: For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.

FTI Foodtech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
FTI Foodtech International Inc. to Market Rapid-Result Serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit
25.09.20
FTI Announces Additions to Product Lineup of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Online Store