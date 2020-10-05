FTI Announces $600,000 Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI") announces that it intends to arrange a private placement for up to $600,000.



The proposed private placement would be a non-brokered offering of 2,000,000 units of the Issuer, (the “Units”), at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of one (1) year following the closing date of the private placement.