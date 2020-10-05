Freddie Mac Sells $464 Million in NPLs

Awards 4 SPO Pools to 2 Winners

McLEAN, Va., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 2,806 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) from its mortgage-related investments portfolio. The loans, with a balance of approximately $464 million, are currently serviced by Specialized Loan Servicing LLC. The transaction is expected to settle in December 2020. The sale is part of Freddie Mac’s Standard Pool Offerings (SPO). Freddie Mac, through its advisors, began marketing the transaction on September 8, 2020 to potential bidders, including non-profits and Minority, Women, Disabled, LGBT, Veteran or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (MWDOBs), neighborhood advocacy organizations and private investors active in the NPL market. Bids for the upcoming Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO), which is a smaller sized pool of loans, are due from qualified bidders by October 15, 2020.



For the SPO offerings, the loans were offered as four separate pools of mortgage loans. The four pools consist of mortgage loans secured by geographically diverse properties. Investors had the flexibility to bid on each pool individually and/or any combination of pools.