Freddie Mac Sells $464 Million in NPLs
Awards 4 SPO Pools to 2 Winners
McLEAN, Va., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 2,806 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) from its mortgage-related
investments portfolio. The loans, with a balance of approximately $464 million, are currently serviced by Specialized Loan Servicing LLC. The transaction is expected to settle in December 2020. The
sale is part of Freddie Mac’s Standard Pool Offerings (SPO). Freddie Mac, through its advisors, began marketing the transaction on September 8, 2020 to potential bidders, including non-profits and
Minority, Women, Disabled, LGBT, Veteran or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (MWDOBs), neighborhood advocacy organizations and private investors active in the NPL market. Bids for the
upcoming Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO), which is a smaller sized pool of loans, are due from qualified bidders by October 15, 2020.
For the SPO offerings, the loans were offered as four separate pools of mortgage loans. The four pools consist of mortgage loans secured by geographically diverse properties. Investors had the flexibility to bid on each pool individually and/or any combination of pools.
Given the delinquency status of the loans, the borrowers have likely been evaluated previously for or are already in various stages of loss mitigation, including modification or other alternatives to foreclosure, or are in foreclosure. Mortgages that were previously modified and subsequently became delinquent comprise approximately 62.5 percent of the aggregate pool balance. Additionally, purchasers are required to honor the terms of existing loss mitigation agreements and solicit distressed borrowers for additional assistance except in limited cases and ensure all pending loss mitigation actions are completed.
The SPO pools and winning bidders are summarized below:
|Description
|Pool #1
|Pool #2
|Pool #3
|Pool #4
|Unpaid Principal Balance
|$101.0 million
|$143.1 million
|$149.6 million
|$70.1 million
|Loan Count
|601
|1,065
|809
|331
|CLTV Range (in %)
|All
|Less than or equal to 60
|Between 60 and 90
|
Greater than 90
