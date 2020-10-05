 

PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of $4.8MM Down Payment under US Navy Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 21:32  |  21   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products,  is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 4th, 2020, it has received the first payment (“Down Payment”) of approx. $4.8MM under the previously announced $11.5MM contract (the “Contract”). The Contract is to provide two of PyroGenesis’ waste destruction systems (the “Systems”), one for each ship of the US Navy’s two-ship build.

The Systems are expected to be built within the next 18 months, and are to be installed on the next Gerald R. Ford-class US aircraft carriers; the USS Enterprise (CVN-80) and the USS Doris Miller (CVN-81).

Separately, the Company expects to receive an additional $2.65MM from Drosrite International over the next few weeks.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com, or at www.otcmarkets.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
For further information please contact:
Rodayna Kafal, Vice President Investors Relations and Strategic Business Development,
Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com  
RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/ 


PyroGenesis Canada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
PyroGenesis’ CEO Files Early Warning Report; Reflects Increase in Ownership by 3.225 Million Shares
30.09.20
PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder Pre-Order
22.09.20
PyroGenesis Unveils Strategy to Become Global On-Site Dross Processor Delivering Zero-Landfill/Reduced Carbon Solution; Reduces GHG Emissions; Provides General DROSRITE Update
11.09.20
PyroGenesis Comments on Recent Trading Activity; Provides Additional Insight to Pending Torch Orders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:44 Uhr
1.258
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete