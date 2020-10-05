Minnesota Bank & Trust Donates $20,000 to Noble Academy

 

Edina, MN, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota Bank & Trust announced today it will donate $20,000 to Noble Academy on World Teachers’ Day.

“World Teachers’ Day is dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Stephen Bishop, Minnesota Bank & Trust President and CEO. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Bishop. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

Minnesota Bank & Trust’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year Minnesota Bank & Trust contributed $100,000 to the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund (MDRF) for Coronavirus, TreeHouse, YMCA Twin Cities and Second Harvest Heartland in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19. 

About Minnesota Bank & Trust
Minnesota Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state chartered bank with more than $718 million in assets and is located in Edina and Minnetonka, Minnesota. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit, private client services and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. Minnesota Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Visit www.mnbankandtrust.com for more information.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org
We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

