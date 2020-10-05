Phunware Expands Baptist Health South Florida Contract Through Presidio Channel Partnership

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has closed a contract expansion for the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) at Baptist Health South Florida (or “BHSF”) through its channel partnership with Presidio. This new win adds advanced wayfinding experience creation to the BHSF digital front door mobile application portfolio on both Apple iOS and Google Android while facilitating improved patient appointment, clinical outcome and financial metrics operationally.

Founded in 2003, Presidio is a leading information technology solutions provider that assists nearly 7,000 middle market, enterprise and government clients in harnessing technology innovation and simplifying information technology complexity to digitally transform their businesses and drive return on information technology investment. Founded in 1960, Baptist Health South Florida operates seven hospitals and 50 outpatient and urgent care centers, including approximately 23,000 employees and more than 4,000 physicians. BHSF is the state of Florida’s second largest employer.

Presidio’s expanded deployment of Phunware’s MaaS platform at BHSF enables even more patients, staff and visitors to seamlessly engage with critical healthcare functions and navigate across more than 3.2 million square feet of medical facilities. Phunware’s patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software and beacon maintenance solution delivers proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across BHSF campuses and facilities while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both BHSF facility staff and administrators. The mobile LBS solutions from MaaS are not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments as well.

“Presidio is a great example of the type of channel partner that we work with because of their thought leadership and commitment to delivering the very best solutions for their customers,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Baptist Health South Florida is paving the way for what’s possible when a premier healthcare organization embraces digital transformation in order to ensure the very best patient and staff experience whether before, during or after visits to their world class medical facilities.”