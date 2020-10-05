 

Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 2nd 2020

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on November 2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 1469655. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following virtual events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham's 14th Annual Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
November 17, 2020
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

New Street Research and BCG, 5G, Telco, and Applications Conference
Ashwin Kohli - SVP, Customer Engineering
November 17, 2020
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
November 18, 2020
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
December 1, 2020
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020
Anshul Sadana, COO
December 2, 2020
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

UBS Global TMT Conference
Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO
December 7, 2020
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT

Barclays TMT Conference 2020
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
December 10, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference
Mark Foss, SVP Global Field Operations and Marketing
December 15, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.

