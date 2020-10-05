Avalara to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (866) 393-4306 from the United States and Canada, (734) 385-2616 International, with conference ID 1473927; please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure a timely connection

Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Replay: (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada, (404) 537-3406 International, with conference ID 1473927; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 12, 2020

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

