 

Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05.10.2020, 22:00   

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, October 28th, after the market close. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Contact Information for questions:

Investors:
Ron Hubbard
317.808.6060

Media:
Gene Miller
317.808.6195


