Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



A conference call will be held on October 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.