Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

A conference call will be held on October 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-223-4471 (toll free) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=3EDEAF73-D2A7-43DB-9 .... Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until November 15, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 4277535.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800


