 

miRagen Announces Internal Review of Preliminary Topline Data for the Phase 2 SOLAR Clinical Trial of Cobomarsen in Patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 22:05  |  46   |   |   

miRagen decides to discontinue further internal development of cobomarsen

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, announced today that it has conducted an internal review of preliminary topline data from its Phase 2 SOLAR clinical trial of cobomarsen in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). Based on investigator assessments, these preliminary data in 37 patients suggest that cobomarsen lacks a compelling result for the study's primary endpoint, objective skin response of at least four months duration (ORR4) relative to the vorinostat control arm. Progression free survival (PFS), a secondary endpoint for the study, indicates a treatment effect in favor of cobomarsen. In addition, cobomarsen was well tolerated, with no patient discontinuations due to cobomarsen-related adverse events.

The SOLAR study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cobomarsen given by intravenous infusion in an active control comparison trial for patients with the mycosis fungoides subtype of CTCL. In December 2019, miRagen announced it would halt enrollment in the SOLAR trial well short of the intended 126 CTCL patients in order to reduce the time and resource expenditure to evaluate the drug’s potential. The downsized SOLAR study is not statistically powered for superiority or equivalence.

“We have completed this preliminary evaluation and will continue to analyze the final topline data and other secondary SOLAR data as we seek a partner for cobomarsen,” stated Ms. Lee Rauch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our research and development strategy remains focused on the advancement of our lead program MRG-229 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).”

In addition, as recently announced, the Board of Directors continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company. Potential strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transactions. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any such transaction. miRagen has not set a timetable for completion of this process and does not intend to comment further on this process unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive agreement.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...