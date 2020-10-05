 

H/Cell Energy Announces Restructuring Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 22:01  |  24   |   |   

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (the “Company”), a company that focuses on the production of hydrogen for clean energy applications, has announced several restructuring changes in order to take advantage of the hydrogen production market opportunities.

The Company has changed its name to Vision Hydrogen Corporation and will focus on the production of hydrogen for clean energy applications including transportation and power requirements. This is in line with the recent investment made by the Company in VoltH2 Holdings AG (“VoltH2”), a Swiss corporation developing scalable green hydrogen production projects primarily in Europe. VoltH2 is currently developing a 25MW green hydrogen production site near Vlissingen, Netherlands. In addition, the Company has effectuated a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock (the “Reverse Split”), which it hopes will increase the per share market price and position the Company more effectively in its pursuit of raising additional equity financing focusing on future acquisitions.

Effective as of the opening of market trading on October 6, 2020, the Company will trade under the symbol HCCCD for 20 business days to designate the Reverse Split, after which, the ticker symbol will change to VIHD. The Company’s common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number (92837Y101). Lastly, the company has relocated its corporate headquarters from Dallas, TX to Jersey City, NJ. As a result of the Reverse Split, the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from 7,951,524 to 397,577, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. No fractional shares are to be issued, with fractional shares of common stock to be rounded up to the nearest whole share. It is not necessary for shareholders holding shares of the Company’s common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the Reverse Split, although shareholders may do so if they wish. Shareholders should direct any questions concerning the Reverse Split to their broker or the Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, at 212-828-8436.

Seite 1 von 2
H/Cell Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...