 

Y-mAbs Provides Regulatory Update on Omburtamab for the Treatment of Patients with Neuroblastoma

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Y-mAbs has received a Refusal to File letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma, which was submitted in August 2020.

Upon preliminary review, the FDA determined that certain parts of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (“CMC”) module and the Clinical module of the BLA require further detail. No additional non-clinical data have been requested or are required.

Y-mAbs is confident that it can address all points raised by the FDA, including providing the requested additional CMC information and supplementary data from Study 101, which will include tumor response data from patients with evaluable disease among the first 24 patients included in the protocol.

The Company will request a Type A meeting with the FDA as soon as possible, and plans to work in close dialog with the Agency in order to amend the BLA with the goal of resubmitting the BLA before the end of 2020.

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) developed omburtamab, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. As a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests in the compound and in Y-mAbs.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including two pivotal-stage product candidates - naxitamab and omburtamab - which target tumors that express GD2 and B7-H3, respectively.

