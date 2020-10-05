Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Kelly as Chief Financial Officer
Greg Patrick to Retire as Chief Financial Officer
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of
central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of James Kelly as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2020. Mr. Kelly brings to Supernus over 25 years of
biopharmaceutical industry experience, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Kelly will be responsible for developing and leading
Supernus’ financial operations and strategy to effectively support the Company’s growth. Greg Patrick, who will be retiring from his role as Supernus’ Chief Financial Officer, will remain an
advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.
“Jim brings to Supernus a proven track record of financial leadership experience, including nearly 10 years as chief financial officer of a public biopharmaceutical company,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Jim’s financial and business expertise will be invaluable as we advance our company forward. We are thrilled to have him join us at such an exciting time."
Mr. Kelly is a highly qualified biopharmaceutical executive who brings strong skills and experience in the financial stewardship of publicly-traded companies, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, execution and management of strategic transactions and collaborations and significant capital markets experience funding growth companies. Most recently, Mr. Kelly was the Chief Financial Officer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a public biopharmaceutical company from 2010 to 2020. Prior to joining Vanda, Mr. Kelly was Vice President, Controller at Medimmune, a biotechnology subsidiary of the AstraZeneca Group, where he managed global financial accounting and reporting. He joined MedImmune as Director of Sales and Marketing Finance in 2006. Prior to MedImmune and beginning in 2000, Mr. Kelly was at Biogen serving in research & development finance roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as the Director of Planning and Operations. From 1997 to 2000, Mr. Kelly was a member of the corporate finance team at Aetna Inc. responsible for mergers and acquisitions and treasury management. He began his life sciences career in 1991 with Janssen Pharmaceutica, a division of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Kelly holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Vermont. In addition, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
