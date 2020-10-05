 

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Kelly as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 22:00  |  28   |   |   

Greg Patrick to Retire as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of James Kelly as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2020. Mr. Kelly brings to Supernus over 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Kelly will be responsible for developing and leading Supernus’ financial operations and strategy to effectively support the Company’s growth. Greg Patrick, who will be retiring from his role as Supernus’ Chief Financial Officer, will remain an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.

“Jim brings to Supernus a proven track record of financial leadership experience, including nearly 10 years as chief financial officer of a public biopharmaceutical company,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Jim’s financial and business expertise will be invaluable as we advance our company forward. We are thrilled to have him join us at such an exciting time."

Mr. Kelly is a highly qualified biopharmaceutical executive who brings strong skills and experience in the financial stewardship of publicly-traded companies, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, execution and management of strategic transactions and collaborations and significant capital markets experience funding growth companies. Most recently, Mr. Kelly was the Chief Financial Officer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a public biopharmaceutical company from 2010 to 2020. Prior to joining Vanda, Mr. Kelly was Vice President, Controller at Medimmune, a biotechnology subsidiary of the AstraZeneca Group, where he managed global financial accounting and reporting. He joined MedImmune as Director of Sales and Marketing Finance in 2006. Prior to MedImmune and beginning in 2000, Mr. Kelly was at Biogen serving in research & development finance roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as the Director of Planning and Operations. From 1997 to 2000, Mr. Kelly was a member of the corporate finance team at Aetna Inc. responsible for mergers and acquisitions and treasury management. He began his life sciences career in 1991 with Janssen Pharmaceutica, a division of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Kelly holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Vermont. In addition, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Seite 1 von 3
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
Supernus Submits NDA for SPN-830 for Continuous Treatment of ON-OFF Episodes in Adults with Parkinson’s Disease Who Have Failed Two Treatments
09.09.20
Supernus to Present at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference