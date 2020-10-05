Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Kelly as Chief Financial Officer

Greg Patrick to Retire as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of James Kelly as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2020. Mr. Kelly brings to Supernus over 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Kelly will be responsible for developing and leading Supernus’ financial operations and strategy to effectively support the Company’s growth. Greg Patrick, who will be retiring from his role as Supernus’ Chief Financial Officer, will remain an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.



“Jim brings to Supernus a proven track record of financial leadership experience, including nearly 10 years as chief financial officer of a public biopharmaceutical company,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Jim’s financial and business expertise will be invaluable as we advance our company forward. We are thrilled to have him join us at such an exciting time."