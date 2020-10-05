 

Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 22:05  |  43   |   |   

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for October 2020.

Ex Date:

October 15, 2020

Record Date:

October 16, 2020

Payable:

October 30, 2020

Ticker

 

Taxable Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

HNW*

 

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

 

$0.1025

 

-

PHD

 

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

 

$0.0625

 

-

PHT

 

Pioneer High Income Trust

 

$0.0675

 

-

Ticker

 

Tax-Exempt Funds

 

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

MAV

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

 

$0.0450

 

-

MHI

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

 

$0.0450

 

-

 

 

Market
Price

 

Market Price

Distribution Rate

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds