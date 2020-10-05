Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for October 2020.
Ex Date:
October 15, 2020
Record Date:
October 16, 2020
Payable:
October 30, 2020
Ticker
Taxable Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
HNW*
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
$0.1025
-
PHD
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
$0.0625
-
PHT
Pioneer High Income Trust
$0.0675
-
Ticker
Tax-Exempt Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
MAV
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
$0.0450
-
MHI
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
$0.0450
-
