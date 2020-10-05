 

AECOM advances the next stage of its strategy with integration of its design businesses into one global organization

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has advanced the next stage of its strategy with the integration its Design & Consulting Services (DCS) businesses into one global organization to be led by Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. This initiative further simplifies the operating structure of the Company and will enable greater connectivity and collaboration across the enterprise.

“Our greatest opportunity is to fully capitalize on the expertise that is inherent across our organization by thinking and acting as one global company – and in order to do that, we need to be structured as one,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “Today’s announcement is a critical step in the advancement of our strategy to best position the business for success, to ensure that we continue building on our momentum towards our vision of establishing a new standard of excellence in the industry and to in turn create exceptional value for our stakeholders.”

Separately, Randy Wotring, AECOM’s chief operating officer, has announced his retirement and will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company through the end of December. Mr. Wotring has served in numerous leadership positions within AECOM and its legacy companies throughout a nearly 40 year career. He has been a critical leader in the advancement of the Company’s several value-creating initiatives, including the development and growth of the Management Services business prior to its sale in January.

In addition, with Lara’s expanded responsibilities and oversight of operations in her new role as President, and consistent with the organization’s focus on continuing to simplify its operating structure, Steve Morriss, AECOM’s group president of its DCS Americas business, has stepped down effective immediately. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Morriss will remain available in the near term to provide transition-related services to the Company.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead our global design business and to execute a strategy that will foster a culture of collaboration and better connect the technical excellence of our professionals,” said Ms. Poloni. “Through one global organization, we will drive even greater innovation and ensure we deliver for our clients by bringing the full strength of our expertise to bear on our projects.”

