MV Oil Trust Announces Trust Third Quarter Distribution
MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the third quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2020.
Unitholders of record on October 15, 2020 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,092,500 or $0.095 per unit payable October 23, 2020.
Volumes, average price and net profits for the payment period were:
|
Volume (BOE)
|
|
156,608
|
|
Average price (per BOE)
|
|
$
|
35.84
|
|
Gross proceeds
|
|
$
|
5,613,503
|
|
Costs
|
|
$
|
3,634,973
|
|
Net profits
|
|
$
|
1,978,530
|
|
Percentage applicable to Trust’s 80%
|
|
|
|
Net profits interest
|
|
$
|
1,582,824
|
|
Recovery of deficiency from second quarter 2020
|
|
$
|
(440,532
|
)
|
Total cash proceeds available for the Trust
|
|
$
|
1,142,292
|
|
Provision for estimated Trust expenses
|
|
$
|
(49,792
|
)
|
Net cash proceeds available for distribution
0 Kommentare