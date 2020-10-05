 

The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, before the market opens. Kraft Heinz will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that day to review and discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

The earnings release and live audio webcast of Kraft Heinz’s earnings conference call can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

