The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, before the market opens. Kraft Heinz will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that day to review and discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

The earnings release and live audio webcast of Kraft Heinz’s earnings conference call can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same website.