McKesson Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 3, 2020

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.