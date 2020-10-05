Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 Disease

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that a team led by Drs. Catherine Brownstein, Director of the Molecular Genetics Core Facility, and Alan Beggs, Director of the Manton Center for Orphan Disease Research of Boston Children’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School is using Bionano’s Saphyr platform to analyze the genomes of children who developed the severe Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) together with a comparison group of children who had COVID-19 without developing MIS-C. MIS-C is a rare post-COVID-19 syndrome in children characterized by inflammation of essential organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It is not known why some children get sick with MIS-C and most don’t. The team at Boston Children’s Hospital is using Saphyr to study the genomes of affected children and controls with the hope of identifying genomic variants that predispose to or protect against the disease, which could guide the treatment decisions made and help steer the development or use of therapeutics and/or vaccines.

The Boston Children’s team has joined the COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium, which aims to identify structural differences in the genomes of patients affected by or protected against COVID-19. As a co-investigators of the consortium, the Boston Children’s team will share their findings in these pediatric samples with the consortium to further determine if the potential variants that play a role in MIS-C also influence the disease severity in adult patients. The samples are currently being recruited from patients who are treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, and analyzed on the Saphyr system operated by the Molecular Genetics Core Facility of Boston Children’s Hospital.

“The unique power of the Saphyr system is its ability to identify otherwise undetectable structural variations in the human genome that might influence the expression of genes important for the development of MIS-C and other aspects of COVID-19 severity,” said Dr. Brownstein.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “As the COVID-19 pandemic maintains its deadly grip on the planet, the question of why it affects certain people so severely while others are asymptomatic remains unanswered. This question matters even more in children, where many escape symptoms altogether but some develop the debilitating and sometimes deadly inflammatory MIS-C response. The expansion of the COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium to include pediatric MIS-C cases widens the scope of the study, which could lead to a better understanding of the disease, and will greatly increase its potential for discovery. We remain thrilled to contribute to the scientific and medical community’s understanding of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects the body and how variation in our genomes influence that process. We are hopeful that these insights may contribute to the development of novel, targeted, antiviral therapies or vaccines, and to better treatment decisions for children and adults affected by COVID-19 alike.”