 

Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 22:15  |  50   |   |   

The genomes of at least 20 patients with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and unaffected controls to be analyzed on Saphyr at Boston Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that a team led by Drs. Catherine Brownstein, Director of the Molecular Genetics Core Facility, and Alan Beggs, Director of the Manton Center for Orphan Disease Research of Boston Children’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School is using Bionano’s Saphyr platform to analyze the genomes of children who developed the severe Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) together with a comparison group of children who had COVID-19 without developing MIS-C. MIS-C is a rare post-COVID-19 syndrome in children characterized by inflammation of essential organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It is not known why some children get sick with MIS-C and most don’t. The team at Boston Children’s Hospital is using Saphyr to study the genomes of affected children and controls with the hope of identifying genomic variants that predispose to or protect against the disease, which could guide the treatment decisions made and help steer the development or use of therapeutics and/or vaccines.

The Boston Children’s team has joined the COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium, which aims to identify structural differences in the genomes of patients affected by or protected against COVID-19. As a co-investigators of the consortium, the Boston Children’s team will share their findings in these pediatric samples with the consortium to further determine if the potential variants that play a role in MIS-C also influence the disease severity in adult patients. The samples are currently being recruited from patients who are treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, and analyzed on the Saphyr system operated by the Molecular Genetics Core Facility of Boston Children’s Hospital.

“The unique power of the Saphyr system is its ability to identify otherwise undetectable structural variations in the human genome that might influence the expression of genes important for the development of MIS-C and other aspects of COVID-19 severity,” said Dr. Brownstein.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “As the COVID-19 pandemic maintains its deadly grip on the planet, the question of why it affects certain people so severely while others are asymptomatic remains unanswered. This question matters even more in children, where many escape symptoms altogether but some develop the debilitating and sometimes deadly inflammatory MIS-C response. The expansion of the COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium to include pediatric MIS-C cases widens the scope of the study, which could lead to a better understanding of the disease, and will greatly increase its potential for discovery. We remain thrilled to contribute to the scientific and medical community’s understanding of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects the body and how variation in our genomes influence that process. We are hopeful that these insights may contribute to the development of novel, targeted, antiviral therapies or vaccines, and to better treatment decisions for children and adults affected by COVID-19 alike.”

Seite 1 von 3
Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Positive Outcome of Its Special Stockholder Meeting
29.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for Next-Generation Cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia
24.09.20
German Accreditation of Laboratory Developed Tests on Bionano’s Saphyr System Accelerates Utilization in Clinical Diagnostics
21.09.20
Bionano to Present at the September 2020 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
17.09.20
Bionano Data Provides Understanding of Repeat Expansion Disorders Causing Muscular Dystrophy and ALS
16.09.20
Bionano Genomics Continues to See Expansion in the Adoption of Saphyr for Digital Cytogenetics at Leading Medical Institutions
14.09.20
Bionano Genomics Expands Its Diagnostic Testing Menu with Launch of Lineagen’s EpiPanelDx PLUS Gene Panel Test that Identifies Genetic Conditions Related to Epilepsy
10.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of European Business With Adoption of Saphyr at Three of Europe’s Largest Pediatric Hospitals in Spain, Italy and France
09.09.20
Vertebrate Genome Project Rules Bionano Optical Mapping Technology As Essential Part of Assembling Reference Quality Genomes

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
109
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst