 

Notre Dame and Kite Realty Group announce the addition of Trader Joe’s at Eddy Street Commons

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Notre Dame and Kite Realty Group Trust announced today that Trader Joe’s will open a new grocery store in South Bend, a half-mile south of the University campus at the Notre Dame-inspired Eddy Street Commons.

“Ever since Notre Dame’s leadership and our partners in the Northeast Neighborhood began to envision a lively retail, residential and restaurant district adjacent to campus, the hope was that a grocery store would be an anchor business,” University Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan said. “This vision has been realized with Trader Joe’s, a truly iconic brand in America. We are confident that this key addition to Eddy Street Commons will be a wonderful resource in many ways for both the campus and broader communities.”

Notre Dame has partnered with Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) of Indianapolis for 15 years to create Eddy Street Commons (ESC), a mixed-use, new-urbanist, pedestrian-oriented development that extends for three blocks south of the campus.

“We are thrilled about the impending arrival of Trader Joe’s and what it will mean for the community,” said Tom McGowan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kite Realty Group. “Over the past 15 years, Eddy Street Commons has grown with South Bend and the University, and the arrival of Trader Joe’s is a crowning addition to the neighborhood and development. We want to thank Trader Joe’s, the City of South Bend, and Notre Dame for making this partnership a reality.”

Phase I of Eddy Street Commons, extending from Angela Boulevard to Napoleon Street, opened in late 2009 and includes 170,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, 266 apartments, 123 condominiums, 78 row/townhouses, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Embassy Suites hotels, and a parking garage. Phase II, from Napoleon to Howard Street, features new quarters for the Robinson Community Learning Center, an educational initiative of the University in partnership with the Northeast Neighborhood; approximately 450 apartment units; 8,500 square feet of restaurant space; a dog park and additional green space. The two phases combined represent a nearly $300 million investment in the Northeast Neighborhood.

