Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the morning of October 21, 2020. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 469-1058. Outside the United States, please call (630) 395-0275. The participant passcode is 4727873. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .