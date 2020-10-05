 

Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

05.10.2020   

New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the morning of October 21, 2020.  Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 469-1058. Outside the United States, please call (630) 395-0275.  The participant passcode is 4727873.  The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 677-9149 followed by the passcode 1221. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3408 followed by the passcode 1221. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


