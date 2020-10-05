 

DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on November 5 to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

05.10.2020   

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, which will be released after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation slides can be accessed through the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com and the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 233-0113 in the United States or (574) 990-1008 outside the United States. The conference confirmation ID number is 9598426.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 19, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States and using the above conference confirmation number. An audio webcast replay, presentation slides and transcript will also be available by accessing the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

About DCP Midstream, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Investor and Media Relations
Sarah Sandberg
303-605-1626
scsandberg@dcpmidstream.com


14.09.20
DCP Midstream Joins World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network
11.09.20
DCP Midstream to Participate in NYSE Energy and Utilities Investor Access Day
08.09.20
DCP Midstream to Participate in Barclays 2020 CEO Energy Power Conference