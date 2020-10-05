DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on November 5 to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, which will be released after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



The live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation slides can be accessed through the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com and the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 233-0113 in the United States or (574) 990-1008 outside the United States. The conference confirmation ID number is 9598426.