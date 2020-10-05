 

Independent Bank Corp.’s Announcement of Date of Third Quarter Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 22:15  |  29   |   |   

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, will host its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-336-7153 reference: INDB. Participants may also choose to pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com, which will provide a unique pin to the participant which allows immediate access to the call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10146947 which will be available through November 6, 2020.

Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing Investor Relations under the “About Us” category and selecting Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until October 23, 2021.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Continually recognized for its impressive financial performance and its outstanding culture for employees and customers alike, the bank is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves through programs such as financial literacy. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in Eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile and online banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters”, please visit us at www.RocklandTrust.com.

Independent Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Independent Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend