Independent Bank Corp.’s Announcement of Date of Third Quarter Conference Call

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, will host its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-336-7153 reference: INDB. Participants may also choose to pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com, which will provide a unique pin to the participant which allows immediate access to the call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10146947 which will be available through November 6, 2020.

Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing Investor Relations under the “About Us” category and selecting Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until October 23, 2021.