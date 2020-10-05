Puma Biotechnology Announces Publication of Overall Survival Results from Phase III ExteNET Trial Evaluating Neratinib in HER2-Positive, Hormone Receptor-Positive, Early Stage Breast Cancer

ExteNET was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, Phase III trial of 2,840 HER2-positive eBC patients who received neratinib after neoadjuvant and/or adjuvant therapy with chemotherapy and trastuzumab. Patients were stratified by hormone receptor status and randomly assigned to one year of treatment with either oral neratinib 240 mg/day or placebo. The primary endpoint of the trial was invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) with overall survival as a key secondary endpoint. Within the European Union, neratinib is approved in patients with HR+ breast cancer who initiated treatment within one year of completing an adjuvant trastuzumab containing regimen.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that efficacy results of neratinib in HER2-positive, hormone receptor-positive (HR+), early stage breast cancer (eBC) from the Phase III ExteNET trial were published in Clinical Breast Cancer . The manuscript appears in the October 5, 2020 online issue accessible at https://www.clinical-breast-cancer.com/article/S1526-8209(20)30258-5/f ... .

The manuscript presents data focusing on HR+ patients who initiated treatment within a year of completing an adjuvant trastuzumab containing treatment (HR+ /< 1 yr) and subgroups of clinical interest including patients who did not achieve a pathological complete response (no pCR) after neoadjuvant treatment and therefore were at a high risk of disease recurrence. (HR+/ <1 yr, no pCR)

In the HR+ /< 1 yr patient population, the absolute 5-year invasive disease-free survival benefit versus placebo was 5.1% (HR=0.58, 95% CI 0.41‒0.82) and absolute 8-year overall survival benefit was 2.1%. (HR=0.79, 95% CI 0.55‒1.13). The 5-year cumulative incidence of CNS metastases was 0.7% in the neratinib arm and 2.1% in the placebo arm.

In the HR+/ <1 yr, no pCR subgroup of patients that were at a high risk of disease recurrence the absolute 5-year iDFS benefit in the neratinib arm versus placebo was 7.4% (HR=0.60; 95% CI 0.33‒1.07) and the 8-year overall survival benefit was 9.1% (HR=0.47; 95% CI 0.23–0.92).

Most common grade 3 adverse events were diarrhea (39% vs placebo, 1%; without mandatory anti-diarrheal prophylaxis), vomiting (4% vs <1%), and fatigue (2% vs <1%).

Professor Arlene Chan, Vice Chair Breast Cancer Research Centre – WA, said, “Deciding on which patients benefit most from a given therapy is an important goal for clinicians. This newly published study provides consistent and durable benefits of neratinib in a subset of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer patients who are considered to be at greater risk of relapse: namely patients with HR+ tumors that did not achieve a pCR after neoadjuvant treatment (no pCR). The benefits demonstrated are meaningful in all endpoints evaluated, including iDFS, OS and CNS recurrence, and thus should help guide future clinical decisions.”