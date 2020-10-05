Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (866) 312-7299 five to 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at http://dpregister.com/10136128.

This call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Kilroy Realty’s website at http://investors.kilroyrealty.com/event.

A replay will also be available beginning October 29, 2020 through November 5, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10136128. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of June 30, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.3% occupied and 96.0% leased. The company also had 200 residential units in Hollywood that had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and another 462 residential units in San Diego that were in lease-up. In addition, KRC had eight in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.0 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space, and 339 residential units. The office and life science space was 90% leased.