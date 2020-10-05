Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 29, 2020
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020, at 8
a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material
information may also be discussed during this call.
Conference call details:
- Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020
- Time: 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT
- Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-714-0898
- International dial-in number: +1 778-560-2691
- Conference ID: 6778607
An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 6778607. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.
Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809
Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216
0 Kommentare