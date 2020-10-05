 

ARCA biopharma Announces Promotion of Chief Medical Officer and Vice President, Regulatory Affairs & Quality

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced the promotion of Debra Marshall, MD, FACC to Chief Medical Officer, and Sharon Perry, RAC, to Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality.

Dr. Marshall joined ARCA in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs. She has spent more than 20 years dedicated to cardiovascular drug development. Prior to joining ARCA, she served as an Executive Medical Director in the Cardiovascular Therapeutic Area at Amgen, Senior Medical Director in Cardio-Metabolism at Genentech, Global Senior Medical Director for the CV/Acute Care team at Lilly and Associate Medical Director for CV Medical Affairs at Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation. Dr. Marshall has been involved development and approval of medicines for Heart Failure, Hypertension, Acute Coronary Syndromes and Dyslipidemias. Dr. Marshall holds a B.S. in Chemistry and an M.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles. She completed an internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and a Cardiology fellowship at the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Marshall has been an NIH and AHA grant recipient and has authored numerous scientific and clinical publications. She earned board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology.

Ms. Perry joined ARCA in 2008 as Senior Manager, Quality. She has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience as a Regulatory and Quality professional. Prior to joining ARCA, she was Quality Assurance Manager at Colorado Histoprep, Quality Assurance Specialist at Gilead Sciences, Chemist at Paragon Analytics, Manager of Quality for PR Pharmaceuticals and Quality Assurance Coordinator at Pfizer. Ms. Perry’s expertise includes Quality Department and Quality Management Systems development and implementation, global Good Clinical, Laboratory and Manufacturing Practices (GXP), FDA pre-approval and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)/Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspections, New Drug Applications (NDA), Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and Clinical Trial Applications, and Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation applications.

