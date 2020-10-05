Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

Ted Doheny, President and CEO, and Jim Sullivan, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the investor conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will also be available thereafter.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, and BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2019 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 124 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

