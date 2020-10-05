RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Several RiverNorth Closed-End Funds announced the declaration of monthly distributions for the months of October, November and December 2020, as detailed below. The following dates apply to the monthly distribution declarations for the tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:

Record Date

Payable Date

October 15, 2020 October 16, 2020 October 30, 2020

November 12, 2020 November 13, 2020 November 30, 2020

December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 31, 2020

Tax-Exempt Distributions

Ticker Fund Name Distribution Per Share RMI1 RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.0917

In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s current net asset value (NAV) per share of $22.62 (as of market close September 30, 2020), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 4.86%. Based on the Fund’s current market price per share of $20.41 annualized market price distribution rate is 5.39%.

Ticker Fund Name Distribution Per Share RMM1 RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.0917

In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s current NAV per share of $18.46 (as of market close September 30, 2020), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 5.96%. Based on the Fund’s current market price per share of $16.70 the annualized market price distribution rate is 6.59%.