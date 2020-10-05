RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
Several RiverNorth Closed-End Funds announced the declaration of monthly distributions for the months of October, November and December 2020, as detailed below. The following dates apply to the monthly distribution declarations for the tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:
|
Ex Date
Record Date
Payable Date
October 15, 2020
October 16, 2020
October 30, 2020
November 12, 2020
November 13, 2020
November 30, 2020
December 16, 2020
December 17, 2020
December 31, 2020
Tax-Exempt Distributions
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Distribution Per Share
|
RMI1
|
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0917
In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s current net asset value (NAV) per share of $22.62 (as of market close September 30, 2020), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 4.86%. Based on the Fund’s current market price per share of $20.41 annualized market price distribution rate is 5.39%.
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Distribution Per Share
|
RMM1
|
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0917
In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. Based on the Fund’s current NAV per share of $18.46 (as of market close September 30, 2020), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 5.96%. Based on the Fund’s current market price per share of $16.70 the annualized market price distribution rate is 6.59%.
