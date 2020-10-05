 

FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company a Rare Pediatric Disease designation for rivipansel for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 18 years old and younger. This designation recognizes the significant needs in pediatric patients.

“The FDA’s designation recognizes the morbidity and mortality burdens of sickle cell disease as well as its significant impact during childhood with life-long implications. With this designation, the agency acknowledges the urgent need for improved treatment of children living with sickle cell disease,” stated Helen Thackray, Chief Medical Officer of GlycoMimetics.

“With global rights for rivipansel in our hands, we are exploring options to move forward in sickle cell disease, including discussions with the FDA as to whether there is a regulatory path to approval,” added Rachel King, Chief Executive Officer. “We plan to roll out the full data set from the Phase 3 RESET program at upcoming medical meetings, based on the acceptance of abstract submissions.”

About Rare Pediatric Disease Designation

The FDA defines a "rare pediatric disease" as a serious or life-threatening rare disease in which the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals aged from birth to 18 years. Under the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher program, a sponsor who receives an initial approval for a drug or biologic for a “rare pediatric disease” may qualify for a voucher that can be redeemed to receive a priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product.

About Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and VOC

SCD is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States, impacting approximately 100,000 people. Worldwide, approximately 100 million people carry the SCD trait and an estimated five million live with the disease. While the majority of people with SCD are of African descent, the disease can affect all ethnic groups, especially those from areas where malaria is or was endemic, such as the Middle East, India and the Southern Mediterranean. Acute pain crises or VOCs are the most common clinical manifestation of SCD. A VOC occurs when hypoxia and inflammation lead to vascular occlusion, tissue ischemia and pain.

