Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.