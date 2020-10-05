Hedberg Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Hedberg Supply, the landscape supplies product division of Hedberg Aggregates, has joined SiteOne. Hedberg Supply is the largest supplier of hardscapes products in Minnesota and serves the Twin Cities with two locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes, nursery and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“Hedberg is a true market leader and a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our product lines in Minnesota into hardscapes and nursery to support our existing strong presence in irrigation and agronomics. This is in alignment with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.