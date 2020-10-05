 

Hedberg Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 22:30  |  41   |   |   

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Hedberg Supply, the landscape supplies product division of Hedberg Aggregates, has joined SiteOne. Hedberg Supply is the largest supplier of hardscapes products in Minnesota and serves the Twin Cities with two locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes, nursery and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“Hedberg is a true market leader and a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our product lines in Minnesota into hardscapes and nursery to support our existing strong presence in irrigation and agronomics. This is in alignment with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Hedberg has a passionate and talented team focused on providing excellent quality, service and value to their customers, and we are excited to have them as part of our family. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Hedberg and SiteOne brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black. “This is our eighth acquisition in 2020 as we continue to expand into new markets and increase the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

SiteOne Landscape Supply Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
BURNCO Landscape Centres Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
18.09.20
SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces September 2020 Investor Conferences