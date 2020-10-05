 

Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized for Accelerated Computational Workloads in AI, AR/DR, and Data Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 22:35  |  39   |   |   

Supermicro's First-to-Market Commitment Continues with the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU that Enables Software-Defined, Hardware-Accelerated Data Center Services on a Chip with Enhanced Security and Zero CPU Overhead

SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced its intent to support the new NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU (data processing unit). NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU are sampling now, and Supermicro will conduct an aggressive certification program for the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU, encompassing a broad range of Supermicro's market-leading systems with planned availability in 2021. These will include 1U, 2U, 4U, 10U rackmount GPU systems, Ultra, BigTwin, 8U SuperBlade, and additional embedded solutions. Supermicro products support the advanced data requirements from the edge to the cloud.

"Supermicro is NVIDIA's close technology collaborator and is ready to deliver end to end cloud solutions, and edge using NVIDIA DPUs," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Leveraging Supermicro's well known rapid time-to-market capabilities, we expect to offer many of the industry's first systems incorporating the BlueField-2 DPU to boost performance on all accelerated workloads for customers in growing dynamic markets."

Many of Supermicro's products can take advantage of the latest in DPU acceleration technologies from NVIDIA. Supermicro's SuperBlade has GPU blade servers built on PCIe Gen4.0 along with a non-blocking 200Gbps HDR InfiniBand switch, which provides the infrastructure needed for DPUs to offload data management tasks from the CPU. 

The new NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU combines a programmable multi-core ARM CPU, state-of-the-art 200G/100G SmartNIC networking, high-performance PCIe interface, and a powerful set of networking, storage, and security accelerators. The NVIDIA DPU offloads critical tasks and frees up the host CPU to run applications while enhancing security, efficiency, and manageability for servers running any operating system or hypervisor.

"NVIDIA DPUs are becoming the most critical element of a secure accelerated data center, a required component for modern times," said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. "By incorporating the BlueField-2 DPU into their future lineup, Supermicro is giving their customers that extra edge required in today's race to build the modern data center."

Follow Supermicro on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307485/Super_Micro_Computer___NVIDIA.jpg

Super Micro Computer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cell Culture Market Size Worth USD 45.12 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.3%: Emergen Research
Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and ...
Sectra and Greater Manchester sign deal for one of the largest region-wide imaging initiatives in ...
European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Supermicro bringt NEBS Level 3-zertifizierten 1HE-Server als Erstes auf den Markt - mit 2.560 NVIDIA GPU-Kernen für KI- und VR-Innovationen mit 5G Edge