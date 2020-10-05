 

i3 Verticals Reports Three Acquisitions and Inducement Equity Grants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 22:45  |  40   |   |   

i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (the “Company”), today announced the acquisition of three companies that strengthen its vertical focus.

The first acquisition is within the Company’s fast-growing Public Sector vertical. This business is based in the southeast and provides software and services for public safety and law enforcement customers. The second acquisition is within the Company’s Healthcare vertical and offers medical billing and other software. This business is also headquartered in the southeast but serves customers across the country. The final acquisition offers proprietary technology that will augment the Company’s existing platform across several verticals. It is also based in the southeast and serves customers on a nationwide basis.

Chairman and CEO Greg Daily commented, “We are pleased about the growth of our Company and the continued success of our acquisition strategy. These three acquisitions enable us to offer new software to existing clients and to penetrate new geographies and markets. We are particularly excited about the ability to sell a proprietary software suite into the Healthcare vertical, which should accelerate our growth in that important vertical. Finally, our culture is critical to our success and we could not be more enthusiastic about the talent and the fit that each of these teams offer, and we look forward to working closely together with them.”

The aggregate cash consideration paid at closing for the three deals was $19,600,000.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Company has granted equity awards under its 2020 Acquisition Equity Incentive Plan to the new employees who joined the Company in connection with these acquisitions. The Company granted options to purchase a total of 265,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock to 45 employees as a material inducement to enter into employment with the Company. These stock options will vest ratably over three years, subject to the employees’ continued service to the Company through each applicable vesting date. The stock options have an exercise price equal to $25.76, the closing price per share of the Company’s Class A common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 1, 2020, the date of grant.

Seite 1 von 3
i3 Verticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
i3 Verticals, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Class a Common Stock
09.09.20
i3 Verticals, Inc. Launches Public Offering of Class A Common Stock