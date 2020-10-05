 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 22:42  |  30   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) common stock between November 1, 2019, and August 28 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Credit Acceptance investors have until December 1, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Credit Acceptance investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/credit-acceptance-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On Friday, August 28, 2020, the Massachusetts Attorney General (“AG”) filed a complaint against Credit Acceptance alleging that the Company made unfair and deceptive auto loans to consumers and engaged in unfair debt collection practices. Among other things, the complaint alleged that, since 2013, Credit Acceptance topped off the pools of loans that it packaged and securitized with higher risk loans. It further alleged that Credit Acceptance made high interest subprime auto loans that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to pay, thereby ignoring the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their loans.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, the Massachusetts AG issued a press release announcing the lawsuit and stating that the Company’s “unaffordable and illegal loans” caused borrowers “to fall into thousands of dollars of debt and even lose their vehicles.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $85.36, or 18%, to close at $374.07 per share on September 1, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) that the Company was making high interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) that the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) that the Company took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 1, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

