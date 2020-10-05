 

Innospec Launches New Website

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is pleased to announce the official launch its newly designed and expanded corporate website with a new URL of https://www.Innospec.com.

The website launch is part of a wider expansion of Innospec’s new communications strategy, which includes sharing important time-sensitive information with stakeholders via major social media channels.

Phil Boon, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer said, “We are committed to making our customers' lives easier and keeping our investors fully informed.

"Our website and other communication vehicles need to extend our messaging well beyond the development and delivery of novel technological solutions. Our stakeholders need extended access to comprehensive information about our company and products, as well as the value that we provide within the communities in which we operate.

"Over the past few years, we have expanded our product range and our market presence significantly through organic development and acquisitions. It is important to have a website that is more streamlined and easier to navigate.”

About Innospec Inc.
Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “believes,” “feels,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.  Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as its duration, its unknown long-term economic impact, measures taken by governmental authorities to address it and the manner in which the pandemic may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Innospec’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports.  Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Brian Watt
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
Brian.Watt@innospecinc.com


