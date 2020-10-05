CVR Partners Generates First Carbon Offset Credits Related to Voluntary Nitrous Oxide Abatement Efforts

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (“CVR Partners”) (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products, today announced that its subsidiary, Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (“CRNF”), has generated its first carbon offset credits related to the Company’s voluntary nitrous oxide (“N 2 O”) abatement efforts at its Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer plant. CVR Partners has utilized similar technology to abate N 2 O at its East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer plant since 2011.

CRNF previously entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ClimeCo, a pioneer in the development of emission-reduction projects for nitric acid plants, to jointly design, install and operate a tertiary abatement system at one of its nitric acid plants in Coffeyville. The system was designed to abate 94 percent of all N 2 O in the unit while preventing the release of approximately 450,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (“CO 2 e”) on an annualized basis. CVR Partners’ N 2 O abatement systems at its East Dubuque facility’s two nitric acid plants have abated, on average, the annual release of approximately 233,000 metric tons of CO 2 e during the past five years. With the Coffeyville system now operating at design capacity, CVR Partners’ two fertilizer facilities should abate more than 1 million metric tons of CO 2 e each year, in combination with the Coffeyville facility’s carbon dioxide (“CO 2 ”) sequestration efforts.

“As a leader in the production of environmentally friendly ‘green’ nitrogen fertilizer, CVR Partners is proud to have generated its first carbon offset credits as a result of our voluntary nitrous oxide abatement project in Coffeyville, Kansas,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer of CVR Partners’ general partner. “Coupled with our Coffeyville CO 2 sequestration efforts, this facility is uniquely qualified to produce hydrogen and ammonia that is certified ‘blue’ to a market that is increasingly demanding reduced carbon footprints. These efforts support our core Values of Environment and Continuous Improvement, and our goal of continuing to produce nitrogen fertilizers that feed the world’s growing population in the most environmentally responsible way possible.”