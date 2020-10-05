Wabash National Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST.



The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website, www.wabashnational.com, under the subheading "Events". The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-778-4139, conference ID 8736789. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website under the subheading "Events".