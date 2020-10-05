Cboe Global Markets Reports September 2020 Trading Volume

- ADV in SPX options, VIX futures and VIX options up 20 percent, 22 percent and 5 percent, respectively

- Total U.S. equities volume up 34 percent year-over-year

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported September monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of September and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume Year-To-Date

September September % August % September September % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

21

189 188

Total Volume 214,107 159,734 34.0% 201,295 6.4% 1,904,205 1,382,333 37.8% Total ADV 10,196 7,987 27.7% 9,585 6.4% 10,075 7,353 37.0% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

21

189 188

Total Volume 4,116 4,732 -13.0% 3,723 10.5% 40,568 48,184 -15.8% Total ADV 196 237 -17.2% 177 10.5% 215 256 -16.3% U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

21

189 188

Total Volume 32,230 24,143 33.5% 28,717 12.2% 335,162 218,174 53.6% Total ADV 1,535 1,207 27.1% 1,367 12.2% 1,773 1,161 52.8% CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)* Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 N/A

20

41 N/A

Total Volume 828,786 N/A

809,558 2.4% 1,638,343 N/A

Total ADV 39,466 N/A

40,478 -2.5% 39,960 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

21

193 192

Total Notional Value € 129,273 € 145,992 -11.5% € 103,892 24.4% € 1,348,692 € 1,548,683 -12.9% Total ADNV € 5,876 € 6,952 -15.5% € 4,947 18.8% € 6,988 € 8,066 -13.4% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

21

195 194

Total Notional Value $702,094 $637,705 10.1% $602,745 16.5% $6,833,220 $6,412,356 6.6% Total ADNV $31,913 $30,367 5.1% $28,702 11.2% $35,042 $33,053 6.0%



*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

September 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV from the previous month: Cboe Options up 4 percent, Cboe C2 up 9 percent, Cboe BZX up 10 percent and Cboe EDGX up 6 percent over August 2020

ADV across all four options exchanges was also higher when compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 6 percent, Cboe C2 up 11 percent, Cboe BZX up 58 percent and Cboe EDGX up 131 percent over September 2019

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a monthly ADV record of 1,383,950 contracts

Cboe Futures Exchange ( CFE) ADV was 195,995 contracts, up 11 percent from August 2020

was 195,995 contracts, up 11 percent from ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options was 1,176,743 contracts, up 20 percent from August 2020

ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures was 172,911 contracts, up 22 percent from August 2020

ADV in VIX options was 364,391 contracts, up 5 percent from August 2020

Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) surpassed one million contracts since launch on August 9

Global FX total ADNV up 5% year-over-year, and up 11% from August 2020

Third-Quarter 2020 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

Options

The company currently expects RPC for total options for the third quarter of 2020 to be 5 to 6 percent higher than the amounts noted below for the two months ended August 31, 2020, primarily reflecting the higher RPC expected for multi-listed options for September compared to the two-month average. The RPC for multi-listed options for the third quarter is expected to be 8 to 10 percent above the two-month average, reflecting lower volume-related rebates in September. The RPC for index options is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

Futures

The RPC for futures in the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

U.S. Equities

The revenue capture for U.S. Equities for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be 15 to 17 percent below the two-month average noted below, primarily reflecting the impact of fee changes implemented during the quarter.

European Equities

The revenue capture for European Equities for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be in line with the two-month average.

Global FX

The revenue capture for Global FX for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be in line with the two-month average.

These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended September 30, 2020, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC and net revenue capture based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe (C1), C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to annual transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the product of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars unless stated otherwise) Two-Months

Ended 3Q20 Guidance vs.

Two-Month Avg Three-Months Ended Product: Aug-20

Aug-20 Jul-20 Jun-20 May-20 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) $0.052 8.0 to 10.0% above $0.052 $0.051 $0.051 $0.050 Index Options $0.837 In line $0.848 $0.862 $0.870 $0.836 Total Options $0.167 5.0 to 6.0% above $0.172 $0.176 $0.182 $0.212 Futures (per contract) $1.524 In line $1.602 $1.748 $1.743 $1.768 U.S. Equities (per 100 touched shares) $0.019 15.0 to 17.0% below $0.021 $0.024 $0.025 $0.026 European Equities (per matched notional value, bps) 0.245 In line 0.238 0.240 0.248 0.246 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.732 In line $2.722 $2.717 $2.767 $2.732

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

