Parex Plans 10% Share Buy-Back & Executing Exploration Program

Share Buy-Back: Pursuant to the normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) that commenced on December 23, 2019, Parex has increased the maximum daily cumulative share purchase amount under the NCIB's automatic share purchase plan to 111,500 shares. As of September 30, 2020, Parex has repurchased 7.5 million shares under the NCIB and has 137.0 million basic shares outstanding, compared to 155.0 million as of January 1, 2019.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, provides an operational update. All currency amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Focused on generating long-term shareholder value, Parex has identified share buy-backs as a tool to acquire high quality proven barrels that generate a greater than two times recycle ratio at current Brent strip pricing. As such, Parex expects to purchase the maximum allowable 13.98 million shares under the NCIB, prior to its expiry in late December 2020.

Production: In response to COVID-19, Parex minimized its social interactions in its operating communities and to maximize shareholder value during periods of low oil pricing, Parex voluntarily reduced Q2 production. Following the increase in realized pricing, the Company resumed production and operational activities. The Company’s priority remains the health and safety of its employees, partners and the communities where we operate. The following table provides results for Q2 operations and estimates for Q3 and Q4 operations:

2020 Q2 Q3 Q4 Production 40,858 boe/d ~44,200 boe/d 44,000-48,000 boe/d Brent Oil $33.39/bbl $43.34/bbl $40-$45/bbl Parex price differential including transportation expense $16.47/boe $12.50-$13.00/boe $13.00-$13.50/boe Capital expenditures $5.3 million $15-$20 million $40-$50 million

Q2 2020 production of 40,858 boe/d is comprised of 39,664 bbls/d of crude oil and 7,164 mcf/d of conventional natural gas.