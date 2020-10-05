RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation* Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.1453 Per Share

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (the “Fund”) (NYSE: RSF) announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.1453 per common share for the months of October, November and December 2020, payable on the dates noted below. In accordance with the level distribution policy, the rate has been set equal to 10% of the Fund’s common shares’ net asset value (NAV) as of the last business day of the Fund’s fiscal year, June 30, 2020, $17.44. Based on the Fund’s current market price per share of $14.83 (as of market close September 30, 2020), the annualized market price distribution rate is 11.76%.

Ex Date Record Date Payable Date Per Share October 15, 2020 October 16, 2020 October 30, 2020 $0.1453 November 12, 2020 November 13, 2020 November 30, 2020 $0.1453 December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 31, 2020 $0.1453

Common stockholders have the option of reinvesting these distributions in additional common shares through the Fund’s automatic dividend reinvestment plan. In the event the Fund’s common shares are trading at a discount to the Fund’s NAV, dividends will be acquired through open-market purchases. In the event the Fund’s common shares are trading at a premium to the Fund’s NAV, newly issued common shares will be delivered based on the net asset value per common share. If electing to receive cash, stockholders should contact DST Systems, Inc.

*Formerly known as RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $4.4 billion1 in assets under management as of August 31, 2020, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.