 

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for FY 2021

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release quarterly financial results on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

01.10.20
Ultimate Ears Reinvents Wireless Earphones with UE FITS; Earbuds Instantly Mold to Fit Each Ear
01.10.20
ASTRO Gaming Introduces the A03 In-Ear Monitor for Console and Mobile Gaming
23.09.20
ASTRO Gaming Introduces the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 Gaming Headset for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Gaming
21.09.20
Ultimate Performance and Speed Anytime, Anywhere with Logitech’s Most Advanced Compact Mouse
16.09.20
Logitech G Unveils Two Audio Solutions for New Oculus Quest 2
15.09.20
Introducing New Logitech Folio Touch — Extremely Versatile and Flexible Keyboard Case Available for the New iPad Air
09.09.20
Logitech​ ​Shareholders​ ​Approve​ ​Proposals,​ ​Including​ ​Increased Dividend,​ at ​Annual​ ​General​ ​Meeting