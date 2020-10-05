Felipe Athayde Commences His New Appointment as Regis’ Chief Executive Officer and President

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, announced that effective today, October 5, 2020 (the “Start Date”), Felipe A. Athayde commenced his employment with and appointment as Regis’ Chief Executive Officer and President, which was previously announced on September 8, 2020. In connection with such appointment and as part of his compensation, Mr. Athayde will be granted an employment inducement award on the Start Date, consisting of 358,680 restricted stock units with a grant date value equal to $2,500,000, which are eligible to vest on the first anniversary of the Start Date based on Mr. Athayde’s continued service, and options to purchase 358,680 shares of the Company’s common stock, which are eligible to vest on the fourth anniversary of the Start Date. These awards were approved by Regis’ Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors subject to the commencement of Mr. Athayde’s employment, to be granted on the Start Date, as “employment inducement awards” under the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

