 

Syneos Health Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 22:58  |  30   |   |   

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please dial +1 877 930 8058 within the United States or +1 253 336 7551 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 4294655.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. on October 29. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing +1 855 859 2056 within the United States or +1 404 537 3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 4294655.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:  Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight Danielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745 +1 781 425 2624
investor.relations@syneoshealth.com danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com 



