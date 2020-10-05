Ascendant Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

﻿TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$1.26 million (the "Offering"). The Company issued a total of 12.6 million units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.15 per share for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for the Company’s exploration program in the South Zone at its Lagoa Salgada project as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The current exploration program, consisting of 2,700m of drilling and downhole IP surveys, will be completed in two phases. The first phase of the program consists of 1,200m of drilling with downhole IP surveys. The main objective of the proposed program is to significantly increase and upgrade tonnage at the copper-rich South Zone. The program aims to build upon the existing 2.47Mt of Measured and Indicated Resource and 6.09Mt of Inferred Resource delineated in the South Zone as highlighted in the Company’s Technical Report and PEA for the Lagoa Salgada Property, Setúbal District, Portugal, with an effective date of December 19, 2019 and prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

As previously described, the South Zone remains open in all directions according to geological data collected during the Company’s previous exploration activities. Indications are that the mineralization is open and expanding southward where the Company’s first drill targets in this program are situated.

Please see our press release of September 17, 2020 for further detail.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring on February 5, 2021.