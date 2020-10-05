Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2020 third quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.



To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at https://kirbycorp.com. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the webcast, you may access the call by dialing 866-691-5839 within the U.S. and Canada or +1 409-216-0840 internationally. The conference ID for the call is 2166834. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.