 

YANGAROO Clarifies EZ Downloads Announcement

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (“Yangaroo”, “Company”), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced a clarification on a prior announcement, “Yangaroo announced the launch of EZ Downloads, software free secure watermarked cloud based downloads”, dated September 25th, 2020.

The Company would like to clarify that there are other platforms offering proprietary and software-free watermarked downloads. The Company retracts the following statement: "…making Yangaroo Music and DMDS the only trusted provider of new music not to require the installation of proprietary software to facilitate secure, watermarked downloads".

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries.  YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:
Gary Moss
Phone: (416) 534-0607 x 111
gary.moss@yangaroo.com


