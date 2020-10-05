 

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Hire More Than 25,000 Associates During Nationwide Hiring Week, October 19-23

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 23:07  |  28   |   |   

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire more than 25,000 associates for its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the Company’s U.S. distribution centers during the fifth annual Nationwide Hiring Event, from Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23. Candidates can now complete their applications online at www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005920/en/

“Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with great values this holiday season in convenient, easy-to-shop locations,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “As a growth company with two distinguished brands and more than 15,000 stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers, now is a great time to join our teams. Whether you are just starting your career, looking for a new opportunity, or interested in earning extra money for the holidays, we offer a broad range of open positions to fit your needs and availability.”

The Company is looking to fill permanent full-time and part-time store openings in the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, and stocking associates, as well as seasonal holiday help. The open positions at the Company’s distribution centers include management, as well as full-time and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, and warehouse associates.

To apply online, please visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers. To practice social distancing and ensure its safety protocols are followed, the Company will conduct phone interviews with qualified applicants during the event, starting Monday, October 19, and concluding on Friday, October 23.

Along with a total rewards package, the Company continues its commitment to ongoing training and talent development and there are numerous opportunities for career growth. In 2019, nearly 28,000 associates were promoted into new positions within the organization.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,479 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of August 1, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy,” and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding expanded associate hiring. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 20, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

Dollar Tree Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results