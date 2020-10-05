Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Hire More Than 25,000 Associates During Nationwide Hiring Week, October 19-23

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire more than 25,000 associates for its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the Company’s U.S. distribution centers during the fifth annual Nationwide Hiring Event, from Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23. Candidates can now complete their applications online at www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers .

“Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with great values this holiday season in convenient, easy-to-shop locations,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “As a growth company with two distinguished brands and more than 15,000 stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers, now is a great time to join our teams. Whether you are just starting your career, looking for a new opportunity, or interested in earning extra money for the holidays, we offer a broad range of open positions to fit your needs and availability.”

The Company is looking to fill permanent full-time and part-time store openings in the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, and stocking associates, as well as seasonal holiday help. The open positions at the Company’s distribution centers include management, as well as full-time and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, and warehouse associates.

To apply online, please visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers. To practice social distancing and ensure its safety protocols are followed, the Company will conduct phone interviews with qualified applicants during the event, starting Monday, October 19, and concluding on Friday, October 23.

Along with a total rewards package, the Company continues its commitment to ongoing training and talent development and there are numerous opportunities for career growth. In 2019, nearly 28,000 associates were promoted into new positions within the organization.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,479 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of August 1, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy,” and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding expanded associate hiring. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 20, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

